Park-goers intervene in sexual assault at Mt. Tabor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was sexually assaulted in Mt. Tabor Park Sunday evening and when other park-goers heard her cries for help, they stepped in, said Portland police.

The victim had been walking on the southeast side of the park when a man attacked her. He pulled her off the road into the bushes. The woman yelled for help as she was being sexually assaulted and others in the park rushed to her.

Police said the community members intervened in the assault. Those same people also kept the suspect at the scene until officers arrived to make the arrest. Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Malik Hughes. He was charged with attempted rape, kidnapping, and sex abuse.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this sexual assault is asked to contact Detective Nathan Wollstein at (503) 545-3482.