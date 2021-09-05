Parking spot argument leads to stabbing, death in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An argument over an apartment complex parking spot led to a stabbing and one man’s death Friday evening, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing just before 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Hogan Woods Apartment Complex.

They arrived to find 68-year-old Robert “Randy” Ricketts injured, and he was transported to the hospital where he later died of his wounds, GPD said.

53-year-old Shawn Hamilton was charged with murder and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, police said.

Detectives believe there are more witnesses. Anyone with additional information can call the GPD tip line at 503.618.2719 or email Detective Brandon Crate.