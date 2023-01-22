PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.

Eric Raymond Webb was arrested not long after the 8:30 p.m. crash around Lancaster Drive and Rickey Street SE, Salem police told KOIN 6 News. Webb was taken into custody after a witness gave officers details about which way the driver went after the crash.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Salem Health for treatment of her injuries, authorities said.

The 49-year-old Webb was taken to the Marion County Jail and booked on 7 separate charges: 2nd-degree assault, felony DUII, reckless driving, hit-and-run injury, attempt to elude the police, 2 counts of driving with a suspended/revoked license and a parole violation. It’s unclear at this time why Webb was on parole.

No further information is available at this time.