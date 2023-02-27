PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A parole violator using multiple aliases is wanted in connection with the identity theft of at least 36 people and authorities believe he is “actively attempting to commit additional fraud, identity theft and forgery crimes.”

Justin Ray Jones, 31, is believed to be responsible for a string of ID thefts in Oregon and across the country, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. He is known to often be in the Woodstock, Mount Scott and Lents neighborhoods of Portland.

Detectives said they are aware of about 3 dozen victims but believe there are even more victims.

Investigators released a 2021 booking photo from Multnomah County along with a plea for information from the public. Anyone who has any information about Jones or where he may be is asked to call the Tip Line at 503.988.0560 or CrimeStoppers of Oregon, 503.823.0277