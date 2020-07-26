Passenger dies in suspected DUII crash, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Washington County was arrested Saturday. Investigating deputies said alcohol and high speeds contributed to the crash.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Edelmir Mata-Garcia crashed his vehicle into a tree along SW River Road, just south of SW Farmington Road around 2 a.m.

The passenger, 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Tapia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mata-Garcia suffered minor injuries and was taken to OHSU. He was subsequently arrested for Manslaughter in the 2nd degree, DUII, and Reckless Driving. He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.