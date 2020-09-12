Passenger in stolen vehicle arrested for homicide

A GMC Envoy suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian near E. Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard in Vancouver, Sept. 2, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a stolen vehicle was arrested by Vancouver police and charged with homicide for a hit-and-run crash earlier in September.

Harley Anderson was suspected of driving the car that hit and killed 56-year-old Thomas Sawyer around 6:45 p.m. on September 2 near E. Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard.

Days later investigators said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a GMC Envoy, and released a photo of the vehicle.

Around 8:25 p.m. September 11, deputies in Clark County were called to a stolen car in progress and stopped the vehicle at the intersection of NE 29th and 170th. Anderson, 21, was the passenger in the vehicle, the Vancouver police said.

She was booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.