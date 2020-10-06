Passerby thwarts attempted kidnapping; Woodburn man held

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old Woodburn man was arrested about 5 days after two young girls reported an attempted kidnapping while they were walking home.

Around 7:30 p.m. on September 30, the girls — who are both under 12 — were walking home from the Sunrise Market in Woodburn when they were followed by a man, police said. They said the man — who had dark wavy hair with a mustache and maybe a beard, wearing a blue Nike shirt and jeans — tried to grab one of the girls.

The girls screamed for help and a passerby stopped, police said. The alleged kidnapper fled, the passerby took the girls home and the police were called.

On Sunday, Elias Aguilar-Manzano was arrested in the 600 block of Smith Drive in Woodburn. Authorities said he now faces attempted kidnapping, attempted sex abuse, coercion, plus outstanding warrants for attempted assault, harassment, felony eluding and a probation violatino in unrelated cases.

Officials said Aguilar-Manzano was arrested after someone he knew provided a positive identification from a surveillance video police released earlier in the investigation.