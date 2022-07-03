PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A guard with Eclipse Security escaped serious injury early Sunday when someone shot at their security vehicle while on patrol near Legacy Emanuel.

Owner Mark Mercer told KOIN 6 News the shooting happened around 4 a.m. The guard noticed someone get out of a parked car and fired about 6 shots at the security vehicle. The guard was not hit by the bullets but suffered cuts from the shattered glass.

Eclipse Security guards escaped serious injury when their patrol car was shattered with bullets, July 3, 2022 (KOIN)

The guard drove off and spotted a PPB officer on NE Rodney Avenue and reported the shooting.

It’s the second attack on a private security guard within a week in Portland.

Eclipse Security guards escaped serious injury when their patrol car was shattered with bullets, July 3, 2022 (KOIN)

Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 26, a security guard in a uniform and carrying a holstered gun asked a person to leave the private property in the 12600 block of SE Division Street. But the trespasser “lunged” for the guard’s gun and got it out of the holster. The guard was able to release the magazine, but the suspect shot the guard in the chest with the chambered bullet, Portland police said.

That guard was wearing a ballistic vest that saved him from serious injury or death.