GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Gresham early Monday night is still being sought, though the car was abandoned not far from the crash scene, police said.

The driver hit the pedestrian on E. Burnside at 181st Avenue around 6:30 p.m. By the time emergency responders arrived, the pedestrian had already died.

Witnesses told police the car took off to the west on Burnside, which “had become disabled” near 172nd Avenue, officials said. Despite an immediate search of the area, the driver was not found.

The investigation into case number 23-49425 remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham PD Tip Line at 503.618.2719.