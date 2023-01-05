PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.

Police say Lance R. Brannan, 45, died at the scene of a crash on Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue on Nov. 21, 2022.

The Portland Police Bureau says investigators determined that the driver of the involved vehicle, 48-year-old Eric Caleb Ruckle, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with DUII and criminally negligent homicide.