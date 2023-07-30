PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unknown person struck and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle before fleeing the scene near Glisan Street and 60th Avenue in Northeast Portland shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police have not named the man killed in the hit-and-run crash and no suspects have been identified at this time.

“When they arrived, they found an adult male deceased,” PPB stated in a press release. “The driver involved left the scene and was not located. No immediate arrests were made.”

The PPB Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team investigated the crash. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact PPB.