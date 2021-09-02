Driver flees after deadly hit-run on SE McLoughlin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is being sought after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Southeast Portland.

The pedestrian was struck near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. Police say the victim was dead at the scene.

Police are currently searching for the suspected driver in the neighborhood around SE McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and is described as a shirtless man with long hair in a bun on the top of his head.

Anyone who sees a man matching this description, especially if they are attempting to hide or are acting suspicious, is urged to call 911.

Traffic #ALERT A pedestrian struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near SE McLoughlin Blvd. The arterial is closed in both directions between SE Powell Blvd and SE 17th Ave. @OregonDOT on scene assisting with traffic control. — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) September 2, 2021

SE McLoughlin Boulevard is closed in both directions between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 17th Avenue as authorities investigate. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is on the scene assisting with traffic control. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.