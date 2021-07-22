Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-run crash in Vancouver

Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Vancouver, police said.

The pedestrian was hit in the 600 block of Main Street by a vehicle traveling northbound sometime between 11 and 12 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department said.

Several people helped the pedestrian after the crash but no one called 911, police said. The victim later went to the hospital where they were found to have serious injuries.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sean Donaldson at 360.487.7479.