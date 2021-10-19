Pedestrian seriously injured in N Portland hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver fled the scene after allegedly striking a pedestrian in North Portland.

The crash took place near North Columbia Boulevard and North Clarendon Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The driver reportedly left the area, leaving the seriously injured pedestrian behind.

Portland police say the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries — but is currently stable.

According to officials, neither the involved car nor the involved driver has been found at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503. 823.2103. Reference case number 21-291671.