PPB: Attempted murder suspect escapes police custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person arrested Saturday for attempted murder of a police officer has escaped from Portland Police Bureau’s custody, officials said.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, East Precinct officers located and arrested a suspect in the attempted murder of Portland Police Officer Jennifer Pierce on December 24, 2020, near SE 39th Ave. and SE Powell Blvd. A suspect rammed their car into Pierce’s vehicle. Pierce, who discharged her firearm during the incident but did not strike the suspect, suffered a fractured pelvis from the incident.

24-year-old Portlander David Dahlen was captured after a short foot pursuit in the area of SE 101st Ave. and Insley St.

PPB Homicide Detectives were investigating due to the incident involving an officer involved shooting.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, detectives discovered Dahlen had escaped the secure holding cell he was in at Central Precinct in downtown Portland near SW 2nd Ave. The building was immediately locked down and additional resources were called it. It was later confirmed Dahlen had gotten out of the building and was last seen running north.

An effort to recapture Dahlen is now underway. However police say there is no reason to believe he presents a direct threat to the community.

PPB is asking for the public’s help to locate Dahlen. David Michael Dahlen II is a white male, 24 years old, 5’8″ and 170 pounds. Hew was last seen wearing a long sleeve green shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoe and had a noticeable amount of dried mud on his clothes. Warrants for his arrest include Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Escape in the Second Degree.

If anyone sees Dahlen or knows where he is, they’re asked to not approach him but call 911 right away.

The investigation will include trying to answer just how Dahlen escaped from a secure cell.

You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon for a cash rewards up to $2,500.