Person killed in Salem shooting; suspect detained

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed in Salem on Monday.

Salem Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Pipebend PL NE.

Officers arrived on scene and found the person deceased. They said a suspect was also detained at the scene.

There is no threat to the general public.

