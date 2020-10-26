Person killed in Salem shooting; suspect detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed in Salem on Monday.
Salem Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Pipebend PL NE.
Officers arrived on scene and found the person deceased. They said a suspect was also detained at the scene.
There is no threat to the general public.
KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.
