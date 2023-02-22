PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say they are investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night on Powell Boulevard.

The Portland Police Bureau says they detained a person of interest pending further investigation — but didn’t provide any information about a suspect or say if an arrest had been made.

Officers responded to the shooting on Southeast Powell just after 10 p.m., according to authorities. Police say they located a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

PPB’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation once the victim died. Police say the name of the victim will be released after their family is notified and the manner of death is confirmed.

Police believe there are additional individuals that witnessed the shooting and haven’t been interviewed by authorities. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395 and reference case number 23-48585.

This is a developing story.