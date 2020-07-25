Person of interest named in Lakeview murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police have identified a person of interest tied to the death of a Lakeview man.

Dean Wood, 32, was determined to have been involved in Jacob Wheat’s death from July 6. Wheat, 26, was found laying in a parking lot after a reported shooting on North G Street in Lakeview.

Wood is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake County 911 non-emergency line at 541-947-2504 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-883-5711.