Kirkland Warren described as 'person of interest'; 3 cars connected to search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Vancouver police have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of a mother and child who were last seen on the morning of March 12, as well as 3 cars connected to the case.

A man named Kirkland Warren may have been the last person with Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter Layla Stewart before their disappearance, according to police.

Investigators say Melendez and Stewart were last seen in the area of Vancouver Mall Drive and Northeast 77th Avenue, and Melendez’s car was discovered near the area on March 19.

Authorities arrested Warren on March 19 on charges of tampering with a witness, illegally possessing a firearm and violating a domestic violence order that protects Melendez.

He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail on bail of $1,120,000.

The Vancouver Police Department said it is “actively following up on leads received from both the community as well as evidence recovered as part of the search warrant at [Warren’s] residence.”

Layla Stewart (left) and her mother, Meshay Melendez (right) were last seen in Vancouver on March 12, 2023 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

During this investigation, police ask anyone with surveillance systems to check their cameras for three vehicles between March 11-13:

2021 maroon Dodge Charger, Oregon license plate 812MWM

1999 white Chevrolet Lumina, Washington license plate 3A68206

2011 white Chrysler 200, Washington license plate (number not specified)

Anyone with further information can contact:

Detective Givens — robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us

Detective Nolan — chadd.nolan@cityofvancouver.us

Sergeant Ballou — julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us

Or call 911.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this investigation continues.