Layla Stewart (left) and her mother, Meshay Melendez (right) were last seen in Vancouver on March 12, 2023 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man previously named as a “person of interest” in the disappearances of a missing Vancouver mother and daughter has also been named as a “person of interest” in the pair’s homicides, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kirkland Warren was likely the last person with Meshay Melendez and her daughter Layla Stewart before their disappearance on March 12.

Vancouver police originally named Warren a “person of interest” in the pair’s disappearance on March 22, before two bodies assumed to be Melendez and Stewart were found on Wednesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that two bodies found in an embankment in Washougal were likely those of Melendez and Stewart.

As of Friday evening, Warren is not facing any charges for their disappearance or death.

Warren is also wanted in Arkansas in connection to the 2017 murder of Curtis Urquhart. Court documents show Warren admitted to shooting the man in the head and dumping him in a ditch.

This investigation remains ongoing.