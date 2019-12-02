Person robbed at gunpoint outside Aloha school

Crime

Deputies are looking for two suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was robbed at gunpoint after meeting up with two men with the expectation of buying a cellphone, said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robbery happened at Aloha Huber Elementary School Sunday night, according to authorities. They are still looking for the suspects.

