1 shot in downtown Portland, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is still at large following a shooting in downtown Portland on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Pine Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Despite conducting a search through the area, police were unable to locate the man. No description has been given.

KOIN Tower was one building in downtown Portland to send a notice to tenants that they were locking doors as a result of the shooting. However, the Portland Police Bureau says they do not have information that there is any ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-230078. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony.

This is a developing story.