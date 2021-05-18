Person shot in leg found in Portland’s Lloyd District

Police said the shooting appeared to have taken place somewhere else

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting victim was rushed to a hospital after being found early Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers said the person had been shot in the leg when they found them around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of NE Holladay Street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg and they were taken to a hospital. The person was expected to recover.

The Portland Police Bureau said the shooting seemed to have taken place somewhere else but the location was unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-133418. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.