PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 5 in North Portland early Monday morning, authorities said.

Portland police responded to a reported shooting near SW 2nd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. There — officers reportedly found a vehicle pulled over with a person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, according to PPB.

No arrests have yet been made, and police said the gunfire came from an unknown vehicle.