A man was stabbed in the 12600 block of SE Stark Street on November 13, 2019. (KOIN)

It happened near Southeast 126th and Southeast Stark Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is being treated for injuries after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was “extremely uncooperative” but officers used a tourniquet at the scene. They said the victim’s story was “all over the place.”

Portland police are investigating the incident near Southeast 126th and Southeast Stark Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

NOW: @PortlandPolice are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is at SE 126th & Stark—there’s no impact to traffic. The witness who called 911 tells me the two men were fighting over a woman. pic.twitter.com/A8QKujYpFE — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) November 13, 2019

Stabbing investigation underway in the 12600 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers have applied a tourniquet to the injured individual who is suffering from a non-life threatening wound. Investigation is continuing. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 13, 2019

KOIN 6 News will have more information when it’s available.