PF&R: Arson suspect arrested, further help from public sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help in an investigation pertaining to a string of fires set in Portland early Saturday.

Andre Williams (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators with the Portland Fire & Rescue said crews put out the multiple fires between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the Northwest area of downtown Portland. Soon after the fires were put out, police arrested a suspect identified as Andre Williams.

“These fires were relatively easy for crews to handle,” PF&R said in a release Saturday. “But, they appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings.”

Williams was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Arson II, Arson I, Attempted Arson II and Reckless Burning.

Investigators said they need to establish what happened in the early morning hours. Anyone with information, photos or videos are asked to contact Portland Police.