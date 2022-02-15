PF&R: Arson suspect sought for two fires in SE Portland

Officials search for arson suspect after two small fires were set near Western Seminary in SE Portland on Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is believed to have started two separate fires near Western Seminary in Southeast Portland Monday night, according to officials.

Around 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 55th between SE Hawthorne and Madison.

A small trash fire was found on the street, officials said. While searching the area, crews found another small fire outside a Western Seminary building. Firefighters put the smoke and fire out quickly.

PF&R’s Arson Investigator confirmed it was arson.

Anyone with any information about either fire is asked to call 503-823-INFO.