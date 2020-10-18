PF&R: Suspected arson behind series of fires in E Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman believed to be responsible for a series of ten suspicious fires in East Portland faces multiple arson charges with even more expected, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The various fires were called in between 1:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of SE 161th and SE Alder, SE 160th and SE Stark, and several locations in this vicinity along E Burnside Street.  The ten fires included a car fire that spread to a carport; two building fires; an additional car fire; one fire involving a homeless camp; two dumpster fires at an apartment complex; two garbage bin fires; and a mailbox fire, PF&R said.

Portland Police Bureau officers responding to the suspicious fires extinguished two of them using extinguishers from their patrol cars. They subsequently arrested Sierra Nicole Murdock in the area but on non-arson related charges. PPB said Murdock has since been charged with two counts of Arson I with several more charges anticipated as the investigation progresses.

No injuries were reported and no damage totals were immediately provided.

