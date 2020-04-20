PGE warns of phone scam that threatens power shutoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric is warning customers of scam calls that claim customer’s electricity will be shut off unless they make an immediate payment.

PGE said that it never gives such short notice before turning off utilities, even during normal times. During the pandemic, the company has set up special payment options for people suddenly struggling with finances.

“We temporarily suspended late-payment disconnections and late fees. We are encouraging customers who are concerned about their bills to call us—we’re working out payment plans. We can change the date that a payment can be due,” said Andrea Platt, public information officer for PGE.

On the company’s scam alert page, it advises customers to be suspicious of payment demands for amounts just under $500 or $100 and that scammers will often demand money through a pre-paid payment card. “PGE will never ask you to pay with a pre-paid card.”

If you answer the phone and you think it’s the scam, the utility company wants you to hang up and report those calls to PGE.