Philomath man killed in officer-involved shooting

Suspect reportedly tried to enter rooms at Corvallis Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed trespassing suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Days Inn Hotel on NW 9th Street in Corvallis around 4 a.m. after staff reported a man was aggressively trying to get into multiple rooms inside the building. When responding officers confronted the suspect, he revealed he was armed with a knife.

CPD did not provide any further details about the incident, stating only:

“Shortly thereafter, officers from the Corvallis Police Department were involved in an officer involved shooting. Emergency medical aid was rendered to the suspect, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The suspect was a 32-year-old Philomath resident, according to CPD.

Officials said the investigation will be conducted by the Albany Police Department and the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.

The officers involved in the deadly shooting have been placed on administrative leave.