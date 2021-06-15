Photo of ‘vehicle of interest’ in TriMet driver shooting released

A “vehicle of interest” in the shooting of a TriMet bus driver on May 22, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new photo has been released in connection with the shooting of a TriMet bus driver in East Portland.

Police have released a photo of a “vehicle of interest.” Officials did not clarify what type of car it was, but the photo appears to show a black Kia Soul or a similar car.

A bullet hole can be seen in a TriMet bus windshield at the corner of Ne 102nd and Halsey where police say the driver was struck, injured and transported to an area hospital. Saturday May 22, 2021 (KOIN).

Police can be seen securing the intersection at Ne 102nd and Halsey after they say a TriMet bus driver was shot and injured. Saturday May 22, 2021 (KOIN).

Crime scene near NE 102nd & Halsey where a TriMet bus driver was struck by a bullet Saturday, May 22, 2021 (KOIN)

No other new information has been released at this time.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the shots fired call around 7 p.m. on May 22 near Northeast 102nd and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said the shooting victim was had been struck by a bullet that went straight through the windshield.

The driver was transported to an area hospital but he is expected to make a full recovery. He was not believed to have been a target in the shooting, according to PPB.

There were 25 passengers on the bus, but no reports of other injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reference case #21-138251 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or “P3 Tips” phone app for cash rewards up to $2,500.

TriMet is offering its own $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in the case, as well.