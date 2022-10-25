PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials released a picture of the man who they believe slashed dozens of tires in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood in early October.

Portland police launched an investigation into the serial slasher after learning around 65 people had their tires deflated. Officials said the suspect is responsible for possibly tens of thousands of dollars.

Police said the suspect is a white man, about 6-foot-5 and likely weighs more than 250 pounds.

On Oct. 2, Nora Furst told KOIN 6 News that she found out her tires were slashed after her neighbor alerted her.

“She let me know that every car in our neighborhood had their tires slashed, mine included. So it was a pretty not nice way to wake up,” said Furst.

Now, the Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon’s website.