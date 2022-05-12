PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators have publicly released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the attempted break in of the Oregon Right to Life building on Sunday.

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown toward the building and a window was broken in a failed attempt to break in around 10:35 p.m. Sunday, according to Keizer police. Oregon Right to Life officials said the following day there was “minimal damage” to the building.

Officials said a white vehicle was seen leaving the area sometime after the incident. The vehicle’s make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Keizer authorities at tips@keizer.org or at 503-856-3529.