The man pictured is suspected of attacking a person in a Gresham park on Jan. 19, 2023 (Courtesy: Gresham PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department released photos captured on surveillance video of the man accused of trying to sexually assault someone at Pfiefer Park nearly two weeks ago.

When police arrived to the park shortly after midnight on Jan. 19, the suspect pictured had already fled the area.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-3 man in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a beige or pink colored hoodie with blue jeans.

Police are seeking any leads and asking that anyone with information on the attack come forward as there may be unreported incidents related to this case. Victims or anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call Detective Kerbs at 503.618.3146.