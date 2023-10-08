PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Photos are showing the damage left in the wake of an overnight crime spree in Tillamook that has resulted in at least two people in custody.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office released several photos of the damage left at the Tillamook Air Museum and at other locations.
Deputies say the crime spree involved: a car that was stolen from a towing lot and then crashed into the air museum, damaging the lobby; a stolen forklift damaging another vehicle on Port of Tillamook Bay property; an axe used to damage the office at Stimson Lumber.
Authorities say there are at least two suspects in custody at this time.
The investigation into the crime spree is ongoing.