Photos: Portland protests following George Floyd vigil

The violence erupted around 10 p.m.

Protesters broke into the Justice Center, Pioneer Place Mall and set fires in downtown Portland after a vigil for George Floyd, May 29, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after a peaceful vigil for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed by police earlier this week, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Portland, smashing windows, tagging buildings and entering the Justice Center downtown and setting a fire.

Protesters later broke into Pioneer Place Mall and began looting.

Portland protesters break into Justice Center, march through streets

  • Protesters broke into the Justice Center in downtown Portland after a vigil for George Floyd, May 29, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of people gathered at Peninsula Park in North Portland in a vigil for George Floyd, May 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters broke into Pioneer Place Mall and began looting items following a vigil for George Floyd, May 29, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters lay in the street outside the Multnomah County Justice Center to call for an end to police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Protesters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center call for an end to police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Dozens of people attend the Portland NAACP’s “Eulogy for Black America” following the police killing of black Minneapolis man, George Floyd, May 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A speaker at the Portland NAACP’s “Eulogy for Black America” following the police killing of black Minneapolis man, George Floyd, May 29, 2020. (KOIN)

