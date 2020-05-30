Photos: Portland protests following George Floyd vigil

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after a peaceful vigil for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed by police earlier this week, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Portland, smashing windows, tagging buildings and entering the Justice Center downtown and setting a fire.
Protesters later broke into Pioneer Place Mall and began looting.
This story will be updated.
Portland protesters break into Justice Center, march through streets
