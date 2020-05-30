Photos: Portland protests following George Floyd vigil

Protesters broke into the Justice Center, Pioneer Place Mall and set fires in downtown Portland after a vigil for George Floyd, May 29, 2020 (KOIN)

The violence erupted around 10 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after a peaceful vigil for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed by police earlier this week, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Portland, smashing windows, tagging buildings and entering the Justice Center downtown and setting a fire.

Protesters later broke into Pioneer Place Mall and began looting.

