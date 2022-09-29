PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the investigation continues in the hit-and-run crash involving an Oregon State University student, the Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released photos of the suspect vehicle.

Photos reveal the involved vehicle is a light green Ford Expedition that appears to be a model from sometime between 1997 and 2001. Police say there is damage to the passenger side near the rear tire and a yellow or amber colored light positioned near the front of the SUV’s roof.

This green Ford Expedition allegedly struck an OSU student on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: Corvallis PD).

The crash happened Monday evening when the 21-year-old student was walking near the corner of Northwest 26th Street and Harrison Boulevard. A witness called the crash in and reported that the suspect vehicle drove away while the victim laid in the street.

The student was rushed to Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical with what police said were “traumatic injuries.” Officials have not provided an update on the student’s condition,.

Anyone with information or video of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Detective Christy Molina at 541-766-6782 or christy.molina@corvallisoregon.gov.