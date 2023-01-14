Armed robbers hit this Plaid Pantry at SE 122nd/Holgate in Portland, January 14, 2023 (KOIN)

Robbery at SE 122nd/Holgate happened around 1:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. at the SE 122nd and Holgate location, police told KOIN 6 News. One of the robbers fired a shot at the clerk but missed.

The armed robbers fled before police were called and no arrests have yet been made, officials said.

The case, #23-12479, remains an open and active investigation by the PPB Major Crimes Team detectives.