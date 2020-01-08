Plato’s Closet in Gresham plagued by rash of thefts

A collage of still shots taken from surveillance video shows multiple theft suspects leaving Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)

Surveillance videos captures several people leaving the store with unpaid merchandise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of a consignment clothing store in Gresham are hoping someone will recognize several people caught on camera stealing merchandise.

Plato’s Closet consignment clothing store on NW Burnside Road in Gresham, Jan. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

The owners of the Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside Road said they’ve been having a serious problem with theft.

They provided KOIN 6 News several clips of surveillance video showing employees chasing the suspects out of the store.

A still shot from surveillance video shows suspected thieves leaving Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)

Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Gresham Police Department at 503.618.2318.