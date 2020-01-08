1  of  2
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now CBSN: Iran launches attack on US military base in Iraq

Plato’s Closet in Gresham plagued by rash of thefts

Crime

Surveillance videos captures several people leaving the store with unpaid merchandise

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A collage of still shots taken from surveillance video shows multiple theft suspects leaving Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of a consignment clothing store in Gresham are hoping someone will recognize several people caught on camera stealing merchandise.

Plato’s Closet consignment clothing store on NW Burnside Road in Gresham, Jan. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

The owners of the Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside Road said they’ve been having a serious problem with theft.

They provided KOIN 6 News several clips of surveillance video showing employees chasing the suspects out of the store.

  • A still shot from surveillance video shows suspected thieves leaving Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)
  • A still shot from surveillance video shows a suspected thief at Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)
  • A still shot from surveillance video shows a suspected thief at Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)
  • A still shot from surveillance video shows a suspected thief leaving Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)
  • A still shot from surveillance video shows a suspected thief leaving Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside in Gresham (Courtesy of Plato’s Closet)

Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Gresham Police Department at 503.618.2318.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget