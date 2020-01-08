Plato’s Closet in Gresham plagued by rash of thefts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of a consignment clothing store in Gresham are hoping someone will recognize several people caught on camera stealing merchandise.
The owners of the Plato’s Closet on NW Burnside Road said they’ve been having a serious problem with theft.
They provided KOIN 6 News several clips of surveillance video showing employees chasing the suspects out of the store.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Gresham Police Department at 503.618.2318.
