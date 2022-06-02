7 people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Target in Salem on May 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people were arrested for shoplifting various items at a Target in Salem Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

After several businesses in Marion County reported a spike in thefts, MCSO launched an operation with Keizer Police Department’s Community Response Unit.

Authorities reportedly thwarted seven shoplifters from stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

A shopping cart full of Tide laundry detergent and boxes of Pokemon cards were among the items recovered, according to MCSO.



“Our team knows many thefts go unreported by businesses each year; we want to encourage our local businesses to invest the time it takes to report thefts so we can better understand how significant this issue is in Marion County,” said Commander Jeff Stutrud.

Authorities arrested the following shoplifters and took them to Marion County Jail: