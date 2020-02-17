Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Police: 1 injured in downtown Vancouver stabbing

Crime

No word on the status of the victim's injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
siren colors generic_271420

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in an early morning stabbing in downtown Vancouver, according to police.

East 13th Street is currently blocked between Broadway Street and Washington Street as police continue their investigation. The one victim was sent to a nearby hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget