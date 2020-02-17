Police: 1 injured in downtown Vancouver stabbing

No word on the status of the victim's injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in an early morning stabbing in downtown Vancouver, according to police.

East 13th Street is currently blocked between Broadway Street and Washington Street as police continue their investigation. The one victim was sent to a nearby hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

POLICE ACTIVITY: 13th is blocked between Broadway and Washington in downtown Vancouver. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/SxgiU1YFkr — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) February 17, 2020

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information is available.