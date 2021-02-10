Deadly stabbing investigation underway in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead following a stabbing in Southeast Portland Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Schiller Street around 5 a.m. A Portland Police Bureau officer at the scene told KOIN 6 News that someone had been killed in a side street near a gas station in the area.

No further details about the victim are available at this time.

The area is currently closed to traffic but is expected to reopen soon. This is an ongoing investigation.

