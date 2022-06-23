PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another 15-year-old boy at Cook Park in Tigard on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the alleged assault just before 3:30 p.m and found the 15-year-old victim who had been stabbed. Witnesses were able to quickly identify the suspect, who was later located by responding officers.

Tigard police tells KOIN 6 News the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The alleged attacker was taken into custody and is being transferred to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The name of the suspect is not being released because he is a minor.