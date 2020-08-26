Police: 19-year-old killed in Hazelwood shooting

Police say 19-year-old Sammie West was shot and killed in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, Aug. 22, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Wednesday identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau said 19-year-old Sammie Lee West III of Portland was shot in the 13900 block of SE Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. He later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler 503.823.1040 jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton 503.823.0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.