Loaded guns seized after an altercation reported at Portland party (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are in custody after guns were drawn and aimed at individuals during a party over the weekend, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted Tuesday.

Multiple 911 calls were made reporting the altercation on Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 128th Avenue. At the scene, officers recovered multiple firearms.

Police also arrested two people who are both facing charges for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

PPB did not report any injuries.