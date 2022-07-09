PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings described as “gunfights” that were reported within 45 minutes of each other early Saturday mornings.

Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on North Main Avenue between NW 1st and 3rd Streets. Few details were immediately available on the shooting, but the Gresham Police Department said one suspect was reportedly associated with a white sedan.

No arrests were reported, however investigators recovered more than 12 shell casings from a 9 mm pistol.

While officers were still at that scene, GPD said they received multiple reports at 3:11 a.m. of a lengthy exchange of gunfire in a neighborhood near the corner of Southeast Barnes Road and SE 21st Drive. According to GPD, a group of men drove up to a home and shot inside.

The people inside the home reportedly returned fire and then got in a car and chased the initial group through the neighborhood, police said.

Authorities recovered 16 rifle and handgun casings from the scene, and no arrests were reported in this shooting either.

No injuries were reported, and police said in a press release Saturday afternoon they do not believe the shootings are related.

Gresham police asked anyone who saw what happened or has video to contact the GPD Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or 888.989.3505. If any victims — either who were hurt or had their property damaged — want to report what happened, GPD told them to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.