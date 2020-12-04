Police: 20-year-old man found dead in N Portland was shot

Gabriel Rivera, 20, was found shot to death in North Portland, Dec. 2, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

Gabriel Rivera was found dead near North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched after a 20-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday in North Portland, police said.

Officers found Gabriel Rivera dead when they went to carry out a welfare check in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank at about 7 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A homicide investigation was launched after authorities determined Rivera had been shot to death. He’s the 48th homicide victim in Portland in 2020, police said.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law 503.823.0395, travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote 503.823.0781, ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.