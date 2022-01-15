Police: 5 victims came to Eugene for concert before being shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released in a mass shooting that happened Friday night outside a concert hall in Eugene and sent six people to the hospital.

The Eugene Police Department said two women and four men were shot in the attack. Five of the victims are now stable but one is in critical condition. All but one of them are from out of town and appear to have traveled for the concert, EPD said.

Video: Eugene PD Chief Chris Skinner with details of the shooting

Police originally responded to reports of multiple shots being fired just before 9:30 p.m. Friday at WOW Hall on West 8th Avenue. The shooting took place outside the concert hall toward the back of the building, police said.

No arrests were immediately reported in the mass shooting, and Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the scene was chaotic.

“What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot,” Skinner said. “People are just, they’re trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help.”

Skinner said police believe the suspect, described as an armed and dangerous man in a hoodie, fled the scene westbound on 8th Avenue. Authorities did not immediately have any further description of the man and said they did not receive much information from witnesses at the scene.

“We know we have witnesses, we know we probably have video and audio evidence that’s available,” Skinner said. “We just need people to feel comfortable to bring that forward.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the EPD tip line 541.682.5162.