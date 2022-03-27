PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven cars and one gun were recovered following an investigation into stolen vehicles, Portland police said in a post to Twitter Saturday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, six people were taken into custody as part of the bust. They were not immediately identified, and police did not state their roles in the alleged crimes.

Photos provided from the bureau showed the loaded revolver recovered by police, bearing a Christian cross engraving on its grip. Police said the gun was previously reported stolen, as well.

PPB did not provide further details on any of the reported thefts. KOIN 6 News has reached out to the bureau for more information.