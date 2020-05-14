Shots fired, homicide suspect detained in high-speed chase on I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence has all lanes of Interstate 84 closed near Troutdale after the Oregon State Police and other law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed chase.

The chase ensued around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, ending near milepost 18. According to Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the driver who led the chase is a suspect in a homicide that occurred at 6:30 a.m. in Ritzville.

ACSD said the suspect, identified as Grayson Morris, was fleeing in a stolen car when officers stopped the vehicle with spikes and a PIT maneuver. Morris then reportedly got out and proceeded to carjack another vehicle while police followed.

Once Morris got into the second car, gunfire was exchanged between him and law enforcement. Authorities say after shots were fired, Morris was detained. He was reportedly injured, but there is no word yet on the severity of his condition.

Grayson Morris. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Department)

Westbound and eastbound lanes between Troutdale and Cascade Locks remain closed as police continue to investigate the scene, officials said. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route or avoid the area.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

Traffic #alert on I-84 westbound following this morning's major police chase…. https://t.co/yIkobM4fRu — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 14, 2020

We believe this is the suspect’s white car https://t.co/yqpgjeG0lU pic.twitter.com/QtsWuZ6zQk — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) May 14, 2020

A huge contingent of police are blocking the freeway where the suspect’s white car was stopped https://t.co/emKLVEooh6 pic.twitter.com/XAIDkFu3aG — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) May 14, 2020